An unexpected visit and four phone calls. The Roswitha Hedt case is still unsolved 25 years later. Now the case is being taken up again by Aktenzeichen XY.

Gifhorn – It is hard to imagine and yet it happens again and again: A person disappears without a trace. Such cases often remain unsolved for years – or even forever.

One such missing person case is that of Roswitha Hedt, who was last seen 25 years ago. To this day it is unclear what led to her disappearance. Was it a crime? Or did the master hairdresser disappear of her own accord? However, there is sad certainty in the case of a British man who went missing in Tenerife. He was found dead.

Missing person case Roswitha Hedt on Aktenzeichen XY: Master hairdresser was last seen 25 years ago

It was the afternoon of January 4, 1999 when Roswitha Hedt unexpectedly closed her hairdressing salon. She then visited a friend in Braunschweig, went to the doctor and then drove to a Metro hypermarket. There the master hairdresser bought bedding worth over 1800 marks, as the Southwest Press (SWP) reports.

The last sign of life from her came at 10.30 p.m. She is said to have called information four times from Wolfenbüttel. After that, her trail goes cold. Her husband only reported her missing days later, on January 12. The reason: she had told him that she needed more space, according to the report by the SWP.

Topic on Aktenzeichen XY: Roswitha’s car was found days later – but there was no trace of her

Her car, a red VW Scirocco, was found nine days later in the parking lot of the Wolfenbüttel municipal hospital. According to witnesses, the car had already been parked there for several days, according to the SWP. According to the Picture The hairdresser’s purchases were untouched inside the VW. There were also no signs of violence on or in the car.

In the Aktenzeichen-XY broadcast on July 17, the case of hairdresser Roswitha Hedt, who has been missing for 25 years, is reopened. (Symbolic image) © Juliane Sonntag/Imago

Roswitha herself did not reappear. Her cell phone remained switched off and her debit card was not used again. The case has been reopened again since then, but without any breakthrough. Now the case has been taken up again – on Aktenzeichen XY. The police are hoping that this will provide new clues.

Police hope for new clues through case discussion on Aktenzeichen XY

Together with Gifhorn Chief Inspector Frank Bauerfeld, the broadcast on July 17, 2024 reconstructed the case. A picture was also shown that shows what Roswitha Hedt might look like today. At the time of her disappearance, she was 52 years old; today she would be 77.

It is not impossible that the missing person is still alive. "If Roswitha Hedt is still alive and well, that would be a happy ending," the Picture Chief Inspector Bauerfeld.