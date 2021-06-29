The next edition of the ZDF program “Aktenzeichen XY” will be broadcast on June 30th. A special this time is about three solved criminal cases.

Cologne – On Wednesday, June 30th, true crime fans can look forward to new food. The ZDF emits a new episode of “File number XY … unsolved”* out. But this time it is not about unsolved, but in a special broadcast about still resolved criminal cases. Moderator Rudi Cerne* and criminal psychologist Lydia Benecke will give insights into the psyche of perpetrators on the special broadcast from 8:15 p.m.

The fourth edition of the special program “Aktenzeichen XY … solved!” Focuses on a total of three criminal cases: a murder without a corpse, the death of a family man and a puzzling missing person case. After initial difficulties, the police were still able to clear them up. 24RHEIN* reports what exactly happened in the cases and where the show can be seen again after it was first broadcast*. * 24RHEIN is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA