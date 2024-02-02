AksysGames has announced that over the next few months it will release four new otome visual novels for Nintendo Switch in the West. We start with Tengoku Struggle: Straysidewhich will be available starting next year April 4. By purchasing it through the company's online store we will receive not only the soundtrack CD, but also six collector's cards dedicated to the protagonists.

It continues in the summer with the arrival of Radiant Tale: Fanfare!developed by Idea Factoryand in autumn with Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris-developed by HYDE. Finally, during 2025 it will also arrive in the West Despera Dropsdeveloped by RED.

We leave you now with some trailers dedicated to the four upcoming otome visual novels, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Tengoku Struggle: Strayside – Opening

Radiant Tale: Fanfare! – Opening

Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- – Trailer

Despera Drops – Opening

Source: AksysGames