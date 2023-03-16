Head of Crimea Aksyonov suggested that Russians who did not support the special operation leave the country

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, advised Russians who do not agree with the ongoing special operation in Ukraine and have a bad attitude towards their country to leave their homeland. According to him, disputes and ambitions in a difficult period for Russia are inappropriate.

“I believe that all disputes and all ambitions at a time when the Motherland confronts evil itself should be a thing of the past. If personal ambitions get in the way of a common cause, you need to shove them to hell. Everything will end with our victory, justice will prevail, ”Aksenov said on the air of the TV channel“Millet“.

The head of Crimea also stressed that people who do not support the Russian Armed Forces in the special operation should not stay in the country.

“It is necessary to react to obvious enemies. If you don’t like Russia, it’s uncomfortable, give up all support measures, hand over your passport, (take) the citizenship of another country, this is fair … And in civilian life, returning from another country, none of them will work for the country, ”Aksenov summed up.

On March 14, the head of Crimea proposed to change federal legislation in such a way that people who oppose Russia leave the country. According to Aksyonov, it is immoral to let “enemies of the country who finance military operations against it” earn money in Russia.