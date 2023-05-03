Aksyonov: Suspects of plotting terrorist attacks in Crimea previously blew up the railway

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that the attempt on the leadership of the republic and terrorist attacks on infrastructure facilities were prepared by the same group of Ukrainian special services that blew up the railway tracks in the Bakhchisarai region. The politician wrote about this in Telegram.

According to Aksyonov, he has no doubts that the masterminds of the crimes are located in Kyiv. “Ukraine is a terrorist state. Our special services work clearly, professionally and efficiently. And we will definitely find customers and punish them,” he assured.