The Crimean authorities may lift the main restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic by March 1 if the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to decline. On February 10, the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov spoke about this at a meeting of the operational headquarters.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the region over the past day was 147.Since the beginning of February, less than 200 cases of the disease have been registered per day.

“If this dynamics continues, we will open the main areas of activity by March 1, which we have closed to date. This also applies to entrepreneurs who were engaged in leisure activities, ”said Aksenov.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Crimea, about 34 thousand cases of coronavirus have been identified. Due to the spread of the virus, by the New Year on the peninsula, a ban was introduced on mass celebrations, banquets and corporate events.

At the same time, food courts have resumed their work in Crimea since mid-January 2021. Also, restrictions related to the opening hours of public catering were removed.

Earlier in January, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, was vaccinated against the coronavirus with Sputnik V. On January 27, the official said he felt fine and recommended that everyone get vaccinated.

Up-to-date information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotrete. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.