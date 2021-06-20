The reaction of the Ukrainian authorities to the flooding in Crimea, the consequences of which are now being fought on the peninsula, can only be regarded as powerless gloating. This opinion was expressed by the head of the region Sergey Aksenov on Saturday, June 19.

He noted that Ukrainian officials rejoice at occasion “Any event that takes place in a negative way on the territory of the Russian Crimea.”

“This is insanity, do not pay attention … They themselves can not do anything. This is powerless schadenfreude “, – quotes Aksenov “RIA News”…

Earlier on Saturday, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that “the Ukrainian Kerch and Ukrainian Yalta, the Lord God gave too much water at once,” and now the inhabitants of the peninsula do not know what to do with it.

On June 19, Aksenov called the downpours on the peninsula a natural disaster. According to him, such abundant precipitation has not fallen on the territory of Yalta over the past hundred years, and on the territory of Kerch over the past 56 years. Aksenov stressed that the authorities of the peninsula will turn to the federal center for help to compensate for the damage to residents of flooded cities and regions.

On the night of June 18, the monthly norm of precipitation fell in Crimea. In Yalta, as a result of the downpours, 24 people were injured, two more people were missing, rescuers are looking for them.

Due to flooding, an emergency regime was introduced. The mayor of the city Yanina Pavlenko warned residents about a temporary cut off of the water supply. At the moment, power supply has been fully restored on the territory of the peninsula.