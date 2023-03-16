Despite the fact that now the peninsula does not directly border Ukraine, the Crimean authorities are considering all options. This was stated by the head of the republic, Sergei Aksenov, in an interview with Izvestia.

“In 2016, the Ukrainian DRG already tried to penetrate Crimea. But today our region does not border directly with Ukraine. Nevertheless, I repeat: all necessary security measures are being taken, all options are being considered. Our law enforcement agencies are ready to neutralize any threats,” Sergei Aksyonov said.

In particular, according to him, all necessary security measures are being taken to protect the Crimean bridge.

Aksyonov also commented on a recent statement by US presidential adviser Jake Sullivan regarding a possible revision of Crimea’s ownership in the future.

“Crimeans are absolutely not interested in the position of the White House. We expressed our position back in 2014, it is known to the whole world and does not depend on the opinion of Washington or anyone else. Crimea – Russia, the issue is closed. Everything else is from the evil one. There is nothing to discuss,” he stressed.

