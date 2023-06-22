The head of the Crimea Aksyonov announced the blow to the Chongarsky bridge

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, announced a night strike on the Chongar bridge. His comment is in Telegram-channel.

The head of the peninsula noted that no one was injured in the incident. According to him, explosives specialists are now conducting an examination to assess the type of ammunition.

“Profile services have begun to examine the roadway. The possibility of movement will be reported within an hour, ”wrote Aksyonov.

He urged the Crimeans to remain calm and trust only trusted sources of information.

In turn, the acting head of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo announced the involvement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the incident, writes TASS.

According to him, the Ukrainian army fired Storm Shadow missiles at bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson region and Crimea.

On June 21, Aksenov spoke about the damage to the railway track in the Feodosia region. The head of Crimea then emphasized that no one was injured as a result of the emergency.