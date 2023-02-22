Aksyonov announced Putin’s support for the initiative to build a fortification line in the Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea to build a fortification line in the Crimea. This was stated by the head of the peninsula Sergei Aksenov, he is quoted by TASS.

“The defensive line is the entire Crimea, within the borders. If not useful [линия обороны] – and okay, then we will drive on excursions. Let it be better now,” said Aksyonov.

The politician said that the initiative to build a fortification line in the Crimea belongs to him, stressing that he is in full control of the situation on the peninsula.

Crimea is not the first region of Russia where they began to build fortifications. So, the line of defense was erected in the Kursk region. The governor of the Russian region bordering Ukraine, Roman Starovoit, said that the authorities are constantly engaged in strengthening the defense capability of the subject. A similar situation has developed in the Belgorod region – lines of fortifications from concrete pyramids are also being erected there in case of a possible attack from Ukraine.