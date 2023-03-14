Aksyonov admitted that Kyiv will arrange provocations on the anniversary of the entry of Crimea into Russia

Kyiv can arrange provocations on the territory of Crimea on the anniversary of the entry of the peninsula into Russia. The probability of this was admitted by the head of the region Sergey Aksenov, writes TASS.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities will try to organize “some kind of disgusting thing by March 18.” “Let’s see. Now they are still building up strength, gathering Western equipment for the offensive, ”Aksenov told reporters.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced preparations for the seizure of Crimea. At the same time, he did not name specific dates, but announced the moral and technical readiness of the country’s army.

In turn, US President Joe Biden admitted that the return of Crimea to Ukraine could be delayed. According to him, this will be preceded by a transitional period. “Not all at once,” the American leader stressed.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 following a referendum following the coup d’état in Ukraine. Kyiv, the countries of the European Union and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote and announced the annexation of the peninsula. The Russian side denies these accusations and insists that the accession procedure complied with international law.