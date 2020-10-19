Twinkle is always in the headlines for her impeccable statements. Recently, Twinkle told how husband’s behavior changes after marriage. They say that after 1 year of marriage, the husband stops working properly. Apart from this, Twinkle also told how to run her marriage.

According to a report by TwitchIndia, Twinkle said, ‘Husbands are those who stop working efficiently after 1 or 2 years of marriage. They have no warranty like a refrigerator. So you get stuck with them. ‘

Let us know that a few days ago, Akshay and Twinkle shared a video on social media. In the video, the two gave funny answers to some children. Both were questioned as to who is the best chef of the house. Twinkle hides her face as soon as she hears this question. The two then state that the best chef in their house is their son Aarav. Akshay described himself as the second best chef.

Listening to Akshay, Twinkle says, he just comes to fry my mind, my blood boils.

Experience of being a mother was also shared

Twinkle shared her photos with the children a few days ago, in which Twinkle and her son Aarav were comfortably lying in the grass. After this, daughter Nitara comes there and then Nitara and Aarav start fighting and Twinkle gets up to stop them.

Sharing these photos, Twinkle wrote, ‘As a mother, you have to react instantly from one situation to another. It is only a matter of a few moments where you are resting on the grass before going to the war zone.