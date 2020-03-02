The Corona epidemic has greatly affected the film industry. The shooting and release date of the film had to be postponed. Theaters have been locked for the past six months. Now things are returning to normal and the B-Town syllabus has also returned to the shooting set. Now the government has given permission to open theaters since 15 October with certain conditions. A few months ago, Reliance Entertainment revealed that Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Suryavanshi’ would be released on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s film ’83’ on Christmas. According to the latest report by Mumbai Mirror, the films are set for release.

‘Suryavanshi’ can be released in January to March next year

As per Mumbai Mirror’s report, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Suryavanshi’ will now be released in 2021 next year. It is believed that the film will be released between January and March next year. While Ranveer Singh’s film ’83’ will be released on Christmas this year.

Rohit Shetty trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film Suryavanshi

Cricket World Cup win is made on ’83’

The story of the film ’83’ is based on the 1983 World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife. At the same time, Katrina Kaif will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the film ‘Suryavanshi’.

These films will be released after the cinema opens

According to the information so far, most of PM Modi’s biopic is Vivek Oberoi’s ‘PM Narendra Modi’, Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey’s ‘Khali Yellow’ and Kiara Advani’s ‘Indu Ki Jawani’ are to be released after the cinema opens.