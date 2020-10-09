Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ has been in the news since the announcement. Today, October 9 is a special day for those who are waiting for this film. The makers are releasing the trailer of this film today. Akshay Kumar has also posted a post related to it.

Trailer of ‘Laxmi Bomb’ is releasing today

Akshay has written in the post, Like Kiara and Meri are you also waiting for the trailer of Laxmi Bomb. Just 3 hours and the trailer will arrive today at 12.30. People are making different types of comments on this post of Akshay. At the same time, a user has written that this is the best pose of Akshay Kumar after ‘Heraferi’ meam.

The film will be released on Diwali

‘Lakshmi Bomb’ is the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer horror comedy film. The film is directed by Raghav Lawrence. The film will be released on Diwali. Akshay Kumar’s fans are very excited about the film as he has a film coming out after about 9 months.

Akshay will be in the role of transgender in the film

‘Lakshmi Bomb’ is the official remake of the Tamil film Muni2: Kanchana. The original film was also directed by Raghav Lawrence. In this film, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the role of transgender for the first time in his career.