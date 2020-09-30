Akshay Kumar In Laxmmi Bomb

Director Raghav Lawrence’s upcoming film ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ will now be released in theaters as well. The film will be released in Australia, New Zealand and the UAE on November 9.

Let me tell you, from November 9, the online streaming of the film will start at Disney Hotstar. Meanwhile Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer has released a new poster of this film. In it, there are two appearances of Akshay. In one, he is a common man and in the other he is seen as a transgender.

‘Lakshmi Bomb’ is a remake of Tamil horror comedy

Let me tell you, this film is a remake of the Tamil horror comedy ‘Kanchana’. ‘Kanchana’ was also directed by Raghav Lawrence and the film was well received in South India.

Akshay will also be seen in ‘Suryavanshi’

Talking about the work front, Akshay will be seen in ‘Rohit Shetty’s film’ Suryavanshi ‘in addition to’ Lakshmi Bomb ‘. Katrina Kaif also plays an important role in the film. At the same time, Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in the war drama ‘Sher Shah’.