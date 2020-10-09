The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ has been released. The trailer of the film is getting mixed response from social media users. Some people are praising the story of the film and the acting of Akshay Kumar, while some users have called Akshay’s ‘Laxmi Bomb’ a copy of South Movie Kanchana. However, after the trailer release of Akshay’s fans, excitement about the film has increased.

One user wrote – This is a copy of the film Kanchana. At the same time, another user writes – Bollywood’s best actor Akshay Kumar. Describing the film as a copy of Kanchana movie, another user wrote – This is a copy of Kanchana. Another user wrote – Bhai Kanchana hai A user wrote praising Akshay Kumar – Akshay sir you are the best. I have been watching your great movies for a long time. The trailer of the film is fantastic.

Ranveer Singh was still silent on Twitter after Deepika’s name in drugs case, know what said now

See the reaction of users-

From comedy to horror, these 9 films will be released this year on Amazon Prime, see schedule

What was shown in the trailer

In Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’, there is a temper of fun and fear. The trailer depicts how Lakshmi’s avatar is taken by Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar says in the trailer that the day the ghost comes in front of him, he will wear bangles. After this, strange things happen to him and one day he wears a sari and bangle. During this time you also get a tremendous temper of comedy. Kiara Advani, who plays the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife, also has great comic timing.

This trailer of 3 minutes 40 seconds has also been shared by Akshay Kumar from his Instagram handle. The popularity of fans is that the trailer has got close to 5 lakh views within an hour, while thousands of comments have come.