Recently, the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ was released. The trailer has received mixed response from fans. Now this film has once again come under the grip of controversies on social media. In fact, some people are alleging on social media that love jihad is being promoted through this film.

A few days ago there was a controversy over an advertisement by the jewelery brand Tanishq and it was said to be promoting Love Jihad after which the company withdrew the advertisement. Actually ‘Akshay Kumar’s character in Laxmi Bomb’ is being described as Asif while Kiara Advani’s character will be named Priya in it. Apart from this, some people have raised objections to the name of this film being released before Diwali.

‘Lakshmi Bomb’ is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Kanchana’. People on social media say that the character of the hero in the original film was named Raghav, then how did he become Asif in this film while the heroine’s character is named Priya. Along with this, people have appealed to boycott the film and demanded a ban on it.

Let me tell you that Kiara Advani is in the lead role with Akshay Kumar in the film. This horror comedy film is directed by Raghav Lawrence and will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 9 November.