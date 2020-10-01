Fans are quite excited about Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmi Bomb. The release date of the film was announced by the makers recently. The film is being released on November 9 on the occasion of Diwali on Disney Plus Hotstar. Now another good news for Akshay’s fans is that the makers have announced to release the film in theaters as well.

Interestingly, this film of Akshay Kumar will not be released in the country but abroad. The makers have also planned to release the film on 9 November along with Disney Plus Hotstar in Theaters of Australia, New Zealand and UAE. This information has been shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​on his official Twitter handle. Akshay Kumar’s fans are reacting to this tweet.

Let us tell that Akshay had informed the release date of the film Laxmi Bomb on Instagram. He wrote, ‘This Diwali,’ Lakshmi ‘will come with a bang’ Bomb ‘in your homes. Lakshmi Bomb is coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 9. ‘ Along with this, Akshay Kumar also shared a teaser of the film, which showed Laxman’s journey up to Lakshmi.

Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ was first to be released on 9 September. However, theaters are closed due to Corona virus. Due to which the film’s producers pushed the release date forward. The film stars Akshay Kumar opposite Kiara Advani. It is a horror-comedy film. The director of the film is Raghav Lawrence.