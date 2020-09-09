Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday on 9 September 2020. This time Akshay is celebrating his birthday in Scotland on the set of his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’. The film is being shot in Scotland. On this special day, Team ‘Bell Bottom’ has released a new retro look of Akshay from the film. In the film, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of an Indian detective in the film.

Earlier, some Behind the Scene pictures of the film were also revealed on social media. In this film, Akshay Kumar will once again appear in a thick mustache look. Apart from this, Akshay will also have two different looks in the film.

Akshay’s retro look is amazing in ‘Bell Bottom’

According to what has been revealed so far, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of a RAW agent in the film. In this film, Akshay is accompanied by actors like Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, Huma Qureshi in the lead role. The film is being directed by Ranjith M. The film’s shooting was stalled for a long time due to the corona virus. It is certain that Akshay’s fans will be eagerly waiting for this film.