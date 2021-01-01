The year 2021 has started from today. Celebrating New Year from ordinary people to celebs. On this special occasion, Bollywood celebs have congratulated their fans for the new year through social media. In such a situation, actor Akshay Kumar has also wish his fans a new year in a special way.

Akshay Kumar has shared a video on Instagram, in which he showed the first sunrise of the year 2021. Akshay Kumar’s voice is heard in the video in which he is reciting the Gayatri Mantra. Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption posting the video, “If you have missed the first sunrise of the year 2021, then look here. I pray for the development and prosperity of all. Wishing everyone a very happy new year. ”

The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor had offered Series 24, because of this Kapil Sharma had refused

Let us know that Akshay Kumar has recently started shooting for the film Atrangi Ray. A few days ago in Agra, he was seen shooting with Sara Ali Khan. Apart from Akshay and Sara, the film stars Superstar Dhanush in the lead role. The film is directed by Anand L. Rai. T-series owner Bhushan Kumar is producing this film.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Celebrate New Year Party, See Photos

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar has films like Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu. These films will be released one after another this year.