Theaters have been closed for several months due to the corona virus. In such a situation, many films have knocked on the online platform, so many Bollywood films are still waiting for release. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s film ‘Coolie No 1’ tops the list. So there is also the name of Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmi Bomb. That is, on the occasion of Diwali this year, there can be a tremendous amount of both.

According to sources, both films will be released this weekend on the occasion of Diwali. Although the release dates of both the films are different but the films will be seen competing with each other. Let me tell you that Coolie number 1 and Laxmi bomb would have been released long ago but due to Corona virus and lockdown, it has not been possible.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar’s film will now be released on November 9 and according to the information, the release date of the film has been changed to 9 because number 9 is always considered lucky for Akshay. At the same time, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s film Coolie No. 1 will be released on November 13, a day before Diwali. Akshay’s film was also scheduled to be released on November 13, but considering the clash of films, it was decided to release Laxmi Bomb on November 09.

Before Diwali, both the films are going to do amazing work, but the thing to be seen will be which film the fans give more love to. Akshay Kumar’s film Suryavanshi was also scheduled to be released in March but till date no new date of release of this film has been revealed. This will be the first time when the films of so many superstars will simultaneously release on the OTT platform and explode.