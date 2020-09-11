He is a ‘player’ of Bollywood and is also very interested in playing with threats. It has already been reported that he will be seen in the show ‘Into The Wild With’. An interesting promo of the show has been shown, in which he was seen drinking tea with elephant potty. On his birthday, he was live on Instagram with his ‘Bell Bottom’ star Huma Qureshi and the show’s host Bear Grylls. During this, he revealed many interesting things.

Akshay

Celebrated birthday like this

Akshay Kumar has returned to work between Corona. He had a birthday on 10 September. On this occasion, he came live on his Instagram with Huma Qureshi. She was accompanied by Bayer Grylls in this live session. During this, Akshay answered many funny questions. Akshay Kumar shared with fans how he celebrated his birthday. He told that he was with his family on his birthday and enjoyed the whole day. Akshay told that he stayed on a picnic with the family.

Told how to drink elephant poop tea

Huma asks Akshay that in the promo he was seen drinking tea of ​​elephant poop. How did Bayer Grylls convince them to do so. On this, Akshay Kumar says that he has been drinking Gomutra for Ayurvedic reasons. That is why it was not so difficult to drink tea of ​​elephant poop.

What do they like in India, said Bare Grylls

Bare Grylls told that during the show, Akshay was very excited for everything. He was quite excited to play with the dangers. Bayer said that he liked India very much. People here and their love would draw. Grylls praised the chili, climate and friendship here. Akshay wished him during Ranveer Singh Live and wrote that his mustache looks tough. On this, Akshay told that his family does not like it at all but has grown because of the film.