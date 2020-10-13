Many films of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar are in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in the film Atrangi Ray, directed by director Anand L. Rai. The film was recently announced, starring Sara Ali Khan and South actor Dhanush. It is discussed that Akshay Kumar has charged a hefty fee for this film.

According to Filmfare sources, Akshay Kumar considers number 9 to be a lucky number and always charges fees from the number associated with it. Although Akshay charges Rs 1 crore for a day’s shooting, but for ‘Atrangi Ray’ he has charged almost double the fees. Akshay Kumar has taken 27 crores for this film.

User said to Divyanka Tripathi – Do not get into drugs and stay away from Karan Johar, the actress gave this answer

According to the information, Akshay Kumar will have a cameo role in the film Atrangi. Will only shoot for 2 weeks for this. It is being told that Akshay Kumar wanted to work with Anand L. Rai and he immediately agreed as soon as the director offered him the film.

Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar has recently completed shooting for ‘Bell Bottom’. He then started shooting for ‘Prithviraj’. The shooting of a major portion of this historical film was completed. Now a grand set has been designed inside the YRF Studio Complex to complete the rest of the shoot, along with all the safety precautions taken in view of the Corona.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Suryavanshi’ will knock in theaters next year, know when Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ will be released

A source told that, ‘Akshay has started shooting from 10th of this month. On October 13, Manushi Chillar is also scheduled to join the shoot, while Sanjay Dutt will complete his shooting part after Diwali. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, director of the film, said, “Yes, we have resumed shooting of ‘Prithviraj’ at YRF Studios and our entire team is very excited about this fantastic shooting schedule.” However, he did not provide further details about the shooting.