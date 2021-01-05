Recently, on the occasion of Diwali, Akshay Kumar’s Lakshmi was released which got mixed response. At the same time, in the new year, Akshay has engaged in a new project. He is going to release Bachchan Pandey this year, whose shooting is going to start tomorrow.

The team has reached Jaisalmer

Shooting of Bachchan Pandey is going to start from 6 January. Which is tomorrow All preparations for this have been completed. The entire team has already reached Jaisalmer as per the schedule. Its picture was also revealed in which all the other members along with the lead cast were visible.

In this picture, along with Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, the rest of the team is also there. This picture has been taken in flight. But Akshay Kumar does not appear in this photo. Perhaps they will reach Jaisalmer separately. According to media reports, the film’s set will remain there for the next 1 month and the shooting will last for about 30 days.

What is the story of the film

If we talk about the story of Bachchan Pandey, then Akshay Kumar is in the role of a gangster who wants to become an actor while Kriti Sanon will be in the role of a journalist who dreams of becoming a film director. It is being said that Jacqueline Fernandez is also going to appear in a special role in the film but no information has been received about how her role will be and whether.

Many films will be released this year by Akki

Like every year, 2021 is going to be very busy and special for Akshay Kumar. Many of his films are to be released this year. On top of this is Rohit Shetty’s Suryavanshi which was to be released in March last year but could not happen due to lockdown. Apart from this, Akshay has also completed the shooting of Bell Bottom. Recently he also arrived in Agra for the shooting of Atrangi Re. At the same time, he will be busy shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer.

