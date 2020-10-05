Akshay Kumar recently made his remarks through a video about the allegations leveled against the Bollywood industry in the drugs case. Many things of Akshay did not get down the throat of many people. On seeing this, people started raising the demand to ban the actor’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ on social media. Most of the fans are from Sushant Singh Rajput, who is demanding a film ban. Please tell that Kiara Advani is also in the lead role with Akshay Kumar in this film.

Akshay Kumar said through a video, “Today I am speaking to you with a heavy heart. For the last few days many things were coming to my mind to talk to you, but I could not understand what to say, what to say, how much to say. See, even though we are called stars, you have created the Bollywood industry with your love. We have taken the culture and value of our country to every corner of the world through films. Whatever you feel we have tried to show through films, whether it is unemployment, poverty or corruption, we have tried to show all these issues in our own way through cinema. In such a situation, if you have anger inside you, then our head is on the eyes. ”

Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes … #DirectDilSe 4 pic.twitter.com/nelm9UFLof – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2020

Has Kajal Aggarwal secretly engaged with this person? Ready to get married

Bigg Boss 14: Siddharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan clash with each other, the actress said – you can shout and I can shout

Starting Today, lookout for this space for the HT for the day … Today’s HT: #BanLaxmiBomb and now, we all know what to do … Jai Mata Di !!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Har Har Mahadev !!! 4 #BanLaxmiBomb #BanLaxmiBomb #BanLaxmiBomb #BanLaxmiBomb – Varun Kapur (@varunkapurz) October 5, 2020

Please don’t ever fall to his false sentimental words. He is just trying to trap you all as his new movie is coming out.#BanLaxmiBomb #IgnoreLaxmiBomb@varunkapurz https://t.co/0u72gifnZq – SSR Fan 🔱 🇮🇳 (@ 2ndcommonman) October 5, 2020

Lets “Sadak2” Laxmi bomb.The money of this “2 hours of so called entertainment” might be going to Drugees and Mafias. Do our country a favor and Boycott #BoycottBollywood #BanLaxmiBomb – smita sinha (@ smita12sinha) October 5, 2020

@akshaykumar how do you feel when you read this? #BanLaxmiBomb@itsSSR went through hell … but landed in heaven now. Can’t guarantee that in your case. #BanLaxmiBomb – ®️🅱️ (@ Rbb15885) October 5, 2020

It’s high time to close the shops of so called stars who are not even humans in the first place. #BanLaxmiBomb – Yogeeta (@Yogeeta_India) October 5, 2020

Akshay Kumar further said, “Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been many issues which have given us as much grief as all of you. These issues have made us look into our own communities. We have been forced to see many such flaws in our industry, which are very important to pay attention to, like drugs are being talked about nowadays. How can I lie today with my hands on my heart that it does not happen? It definitely happens like it would happen in every profession, but it is not that every human being is involved in it. That can not be.”