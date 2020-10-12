Bollywood player Akshay Kumar has recently come to India after shooting the film ‘Belbottom’. As soon as he comes here, he has started preparations for the shooting of his next film Prithviraj. The director of the film, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi has given this information. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi said, “Yes, we have started the shooting of Prithviraj in the studio of Yash Raj Films and the whole team is very excited about the shooting schedule.”

A source has told that Akshay Kumar started shooting for the film from October 10 and the schedule is quite long. The source also told, “Sonu Sood also started shooting for the film from October 10. The team has worked non-stop to ensure that everything was in place to re-start this complex shooting schedule.” Akshay Kumar’s co-stars Manushi Chillar and Sanjay Dutt will also join the shooting of the same schedule.

Manushi will join shooting from October 13

According to the sources, “It is a good news that the shooting of this big film was started again. This is starting the industry again. Manushi Chillar will join the shooting on October 13 and Sanjay Dutt will join the shooting after Diwali.” ” Excited for this film, Manushi said that her life so far is like a fairy tale, now she is waiting for her big debut.

Excited Manushi about the film

Manushi said during an interview, “I am very happy and thrilled about the learning through this journey. My life so far is truly a fairy tale, ranging from becoming Miss India to becoming Miss World and my Achieving such a big project as the first film has been involved. This film is a new exciting chapter in my life.

