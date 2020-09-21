Bollywood player Akshay Kumar is in Scotland these days. He is shooting for his much awaited film Belbottom here. Between the shoots, Akshay Kumar has shared his look on social media. Akshay Kumar looks quite dashing in this look. Sharing the look, Akshay Kumar has written Belbottom and Monsley with the hashtag.

In this picture, Akshay Kumar is wearing a blue blazer on a cream colored haunac. There is a button on the blazer. With this, he has placed a bag on one shoulder which he is holding with his hand. He is wearing glasses on his eyes. Even before the set of the film, many types of pictures have been revealed. Photos of the shoot with actress Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar were revealed a few days ago.

Watch Akshay Kumar’s tweet here

14 day quarantine

According to the information received, the entire team including Akshay Kumar has taken a long time to shoot this film. According to some rules due to the corona virus epidemic, the film’s cast including Akshay Kumar had to be quarantined for 14 days after moving from India to Scotland. After the quarantine time is over, the team and cast are shooting.

Double shifts are at home for film shooting

Because of this, for the first time, Akshay Kumar is not working as per his rules. Akshay Kumar did not spend more than 8 hours a day shooting every film. But to complete this film quickly, he is working in double shift. Due to the quarantine, it has taken time to complete the film’s Scotland schedule, but now the team is trying to cover it.

