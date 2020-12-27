Bollywood’s action star Akshay Kumar is very active on social media. The release of his film ‘Good News’ has been one year. On this occasion, Akshay Kumar shared a video of the film and told how the year 2020 has been and what he hopes for the coming year 2021.

Akshay Kumar has shared a video on his Twitter handle. In which he is seen sitting on a horse and dancing serpent. He wrote with the video, ‘If I describe this year, it will be exactly like that, it takes different forms with some ups and downs, but we managed to handle it ourselves. I hope the coming year brings a lot of good news with us. Akshay Kumar has tagged Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani with this post.

Director Raj Mehta’s film ‘Good News’ was released on December 27, 2019. In this film, Akshay Kumar played the role of an onscreen couple with Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh with Kiara Advani.

Talking about the workfront, Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for director Anand L. Rai’s film Atrangi Ray. Apart from this film, Akshay Kumar has films like ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Suryavanshi’. Please tell that the shooting of ‘Suryavanshi’ and ‘Bell Bottom’ has been completed.