The issue of nepotism and drugs connection in Bollywood is hot. Meanwhile, the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ was released on 9 October. The makers took a special step before the trailer release. Actually, the number of likes and dislikes of the trailer is not visible. In such a situation, there is a lot of discussion on social media that the makers have taken this step due to the fear of the film’s buyout. The trailer got more than 7 million views within 16 hours.

‘Sadak-2’ trailer got a lot of dislikes-

After the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the debate on Insider and Outsider in Bollywood continues on social media. Meanwhile, the trailer of Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt starrer film ‘Road-2’ was released, then people started disliking it. Alam is that the trailer of this film is the world’s third most disliked video on YouTube. Apart from this, it has the highest disliked video in India.

‘Laxmi Bomb’ will not see the number of likes and dislikes

Makers of ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ have highlighted the trailer’s likes and disliked numbers. In this case, you can like or dislike the trailer, but you will not see its numbers. In the trailer of ‘Laxmi Bomb’, the discussion of hiding likes and disliked numbers is being discussed on social media. At the same time, some people have called Akshay Kumar’s film a copy of South Movie ‘Kanchana’. The film will be released on 9 November.