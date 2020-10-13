27 crores will be Akshay Kumar’s fees Akshay Kumar Anand L. Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Roy’s film Atrangi Ray. Apart from these two stars in the film, Dhanush is also the star of South Cinema. It is now reported that Akshay has charged a huge amount for his film. According to the report, he is going to get Rs 27 crore for this film and he will be shooting for two weeks.

9 considers its lucky number In a conversation with Filmfare about this, a close source said, ‘Akshay Kumar is quite attracted to number 9, which he also considers his lucky number. He always charges the same amount, whose number comes to 9 when added.

‘Akshay takes 1 crore rupees for a day’ According to the source, ‘Amataya he charges Rs 1 crore for a day during the shooting of his film, but he is given almost double the money for Rai’s film Atrangi.

Ishq will be seen in the film alongside Sara Dhanush Although no specific information has been revealed yet about the film’s story line and the characters of these stars, but it was speculated that Akshay will be in the cameo role in this film and will be seen in love with Sara Dhanush in the film.

Sara’s romance with both Akshay and Dhanush? According to Mirror reports, Sara can be seen in a double role in the film ‘Atrangi Ray’ and can romance both Akshay and Dhanush with different characters. During the announcement about the film, it was said that the film will be released on Valentine’s Day next year.

Sara said – I can’t believe my luck While announcing the film, Sara Ali Khan said, ‘I can’t believe my luck. It is being told that Sara’s character is from Bihar and from Dhanush South, the romance of the two will definitely portray the beauty of cross culture in the film’s story. According to reports, Sara will also romance Akshay, which will be the story of Different Era and this story will go along with the story of Dhanush and Sara.

It would probably not be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. Akshay has recently finished shooting for his film ‘Bell Bottom’ and has been shooting for his next film soon after. At the moment, Akshay is in the discussion about the huge fees of his next film ‘Atrangi Ray’.