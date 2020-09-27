Today on the occasion of Daughters Day, all the celebs have shared special posts for their daughters. Akshay Kumar has also shared a special post for daughter Nitara. Akshay has shared a photo with Nitara in which Nitara is holding a dog and Akshay is holding both. Sharing this photo, Akshay wrote, ‘You are the definition of my perfection and I love you very much. Happy Daughters Day to my baby girl.

Earlier posted on daughter’s birthday

Recently on Akshay’s birthday, Akshay wrote, ‘I want this moment, this year, this time spent with children should always be. Happy 8th birthday my princess, my happiness … I love my baby girl so much. ‘

Shooting double bell in double shift

Akshay Kumar has broken a rule he has been playing for his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’ for 18 years. Akshay is doing double shift for the first time in his career. Actually, Akshay Kumar has gone to Scotland for shooting and had to stay on quarantine for 14 days there. Due to not being able to shoot for 14 days, the film’s budget did not get affected, so Akshay decided to work in double shift.

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa said, the actor had a wish, be his daughter

Talking about this, the film’s producer Jacqui Bhagnani said, “It feels great working with Akshay sir. He thinks of everyone. The safety of the entire unit, from the schedule to the producers. Akshay sir is doing double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when they suggested us 2 units, we were all shocked and excited as well. Seeing their energy for work, the rest of the team is also very motivated.

Let me tell you that the film will be seen in the 80s. It was designed in the 1980s, from film sets to clothes. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutt, Vani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi are also in important roles.