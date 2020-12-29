Today is the birthday of Twinkle Khanna, the wife and writer of Bollywood player Akshay Kumar. She has turned 47 years old. Akshay Kumar has wished his wife in a special way on the occasion of the birthday. He has shared a picture on Instagram with wife Twinkle Khanna. In this picture, both are posing with a smile. This picture is during the course of cycling. Twinkle and Akshay are standing with a bicycle.

Sharing the picture, Akshay Kumar wrote, “One more year questioning the decisions of life, but glad I got an opportunity to take all these decisions with you. Happy birthday Tina.” Twinkle is looking very beautiful in this picture. She is seen in a boat neck sweater and a denim outfit. At the same time, Akshay Kumar is wearing a black sweatshirt and he looks quite handsome.

See Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post here

Fans wish

On this post of Akshay Kumar, fans of him and Twinkle are commenting and wishing him a happy birthday. Many people are describing these two pair in Bollywood as the best pair of Bollywood. Both have been together for a long time. Twinkle also worked with Akshay Kumar in the 1999 film ‘International Khiladi’ and ‘Zulmi’. During this time, the proximity of Twinkle and Akshay was also increased.

Akshay and Twinkle married in 2001

If films did not make any special career, then Twinkle married Bollywood player Kumar and his love life Akshay Kumar in 2001. Both of them have a son Aarav and daughter Nitara. In 2009, ‘People’ magazine awarded Twinkle the title of India’s fourth best dressed celebrity.

read this also-

Birthday Special: Worked with Bollywood trio Khan, but Twinkle still flopped, but now maintains a different identity

Ban on JNU protest film ‘Current’, board refuses to give green signal