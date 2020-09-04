Popular Battle Royal Game PUBG (PUBG) has been banned in India. Millions of people were crazy about this game in India. The government has taken this decision, giving priority to users data and national security. People playing PUBG need not get worried that Bollywood’s action star Akshay Kumar has brought a new game FAU-G.

Akshay Kumar’s tweet

Akshay Kumar tweeted, ‘Proud to be proud to present the action game FAU-G, supporting PM Narendra Modi’s self-reliance campaign. Apart from entertainment, players will also be able to know about the sacrifices of soldiers through it. 20% of the earnings from this game will be donated to Veer Trust of India.

India banned 118 mobile apps

Let us tell you that for the third time the government has banned Chinese mobile apps amidst the ongoing tension between India and China. This time 118 mobile apps including the popular gaming app PUBG have been banned. The government had earlier banned 59 apps, including the popular app TikTok. Later, the government banned 47 more apps.

Akshay Kumar upcoming films

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s workfront, he was last seen in the film ‘Good News’ with Kareena Kapoor. At the same time, he has many films to come. These include films like ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Laxmi Bomb’, ‘Atrangi Ray’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Bell Bottom’.