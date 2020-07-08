Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’. The film is currently shooting in Scotland. The shooting of this film stopped for a long time due to Corona virus. So Akshay Kumar has broken an 18-year-old rule for ‘Bell Bottom’, which everyone is shocked to know. However, the producer is benefiting greatly from this work of Akshay.

Actually, for the last 18 years, Akshay Kumar has made a rule that he will not work more than 8 hours a day. But due to the delay of ‘Bell Bottom’, he has broken this rule and advised to work in double shift on his own. After this decision of Akshay, the film is shooting at double the speed and the producer is saving a lot of money.

The film is shot by 2 units. A local team handles the second shift shooting after the first unit completes the shoot. The producer of the film, Jackie Bhagnani, said, ‘Akshay sir is completely the actor of the producer and I am fortunate that I am working with him. He always thinks of everyone, he is made completely of gold. Akshay sir is doing double shift for the first time in the last 18 years so that the film can be completed on time.

Let us tell you that in ‘Bell Bottom’, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of agent of Indian intelligence agency RAW. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in the lead role. Recently some posters and pictures of the film were released, after which fans are eagerly waiting for this film.