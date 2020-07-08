Payal Rohatgi Exclusive: Akshay Kumar’s film made me work for free
The film is shot by 2 units. A local team handles the second shift shooting after the first unit completes the shoot. The producer of the film, Jackie Bhagnani, said, ‘Akshay sir is completely the actor of the producer and I am fortunate that I am working with him. He always thinks of everyone, he is made completely of gold. Akshay sir is doing double shift for the first time in the last 18 years so that the film can be completed on time.
Let us tell you that in ‘Bell Bottom’, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of agent of Indian intelligence agency RAW. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in the lead role. Recently some posters and pictures of the film were released, after which fans are eagerly waiting for this film.
