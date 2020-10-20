Sick people should avoid this mistake during fast
What problem does stomach eat in khichda?
-However, there is no fixed rule of eating khichda. You can eat when you want. But when your stomach is upset, indigestion, loose motion, acid or gas problem is constantly bothering you. Then you should eat khichda especially.
Rice and green peels containing moong dal are mainly used in making Khichda or Khichdi. Apart from this, you can also make green coriander leaves, seasonal vegetables etc. by mixing it.
Navratri Fasting Benefits: Benefits of keeping Navratri fast, enhances health and beauty
-But in loose motion, khichda is prepared only with green moong dal. Also, in making it, the amount of water is kept slightly higher than the casserole etc. So that it becomes liquid (liquid form). Because there is loose motion, the digestive system becomes very weak and in that case it is easier for the digestive to eat.
How does khichda relax?
As you know that rice and pulses containing peels are used in making khichda, so it contains sufficient amount of fiber, carbohydrates and water.
Carbohydrates work to strengthen the body from inside. Fiber is digested slowly so it keeps giving your body energy for a long time. Water does not allow dehydration in the body. Because it is common for the body to lack water during loose motion.
Therefore, whenever you have mood to eat something light or have any kind of disturbance in the stomach, you can use khichda in food.
Aishwarya Rai does not like going to the gym, adopting this method to keep her metabolism high
Cow Milk For Health: Totally surprised you will know these 5 benefits of drinking cow’s milk
.
Leave a Reply