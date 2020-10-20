To keep the digestion right, Khichda is as famous as Akshay Kumar’s bonding with his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia. During a public event, Dimple Kapadia, while sharing an incident with Akshay-Twinkle and Khichada, told how a funny incident involving Khichada when she first came to meet her daughter and son-in-law after Akshay and Twinkle’s marriage. Decreased, which became memorable for him.

It may surprise you that when a mother goes to her daughter’s house for the first time after her marriage, neither she carries the khichda nor the daughter and son-in-law feed them khichda! Because it is always special to welcome the parents for the first time in their home. But that day’s khichra became memorable for Dimple because Akshay Kumar had a bad stomach during that time and Twinkle was constantly cracking jokes on him. Here one thing is very clear that be it a superstar or a common man, when it comes to curing stomach, everyone has to depend on khichda and moong dal khichdi…

Sick people should avoid this mistake during fast

What problem does stomach eat in khichda?

-However, there is no fixed rule of eating khichda. You can eat when you want. But when your stomach is upset, indigestion, loose motion, acid or gas problem is constantly bothering you. Then you should eat khichda especially.

Moong Dal Khichdi benefits in loose motion

Rice and green peels containing moong dal are mainly used in making Khichda or Khichdi. Apart from this, you can also make green coriander leaves, seasonal vegetables etc. by mixing it.

Navratri Fasting Benefits: Benefits of keeping Navratri fast, enhances health and beauty

-But in loose motion, khichda is prepared only with green moong dal. Also, in making it, the amount of water is kept slightly higher than the casserole etc. So that it becomes liquid (liquid form). Because there is loose motion, the digestive system becomes very weak and in that case it is easier for the digestive to eat.

What to eat to lose stomach during loose motion

How does khichda relax?

As you know that rice and pulses containing peels are used in making khichda, so it contains sufficient amount of fiber, carbohydrates and water.

Carbohydrates work to strengthen the body from inside. Fiber is digested slowly so it keeps giving your body energy for a long time. Water does not allow dehydration in the body. Because it is common for the body to lack water during loose motion.

Therefore, whenever you have mood to eat something light or have any kind of disturbance in the stomach, you can use khichda in food.

Aishwarya Rai does not like going to the gym, adopting this method to keep her metabolism high

Cow Milk For Health: Totally surprised you will know these 5 benefits of drinking cow’s milk