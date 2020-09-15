He said, ‘One thing is clear that we are not going to release the film on Diwali. No further decision has been taken on this yet. It is not possible to release any film on Diwali right now. All theaters are not going to open from October 15 right now. Even if they open from November 1, how can you release any film in less time of 10 or 15 days? Shivashish said that nothing is clear yet when Akshay’s ‘Suryavanshi’ and Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ will be released. He said that the period between December and March is the best time to release these films.
Vikram Bhatt Exclusive: How vile the Bollywood is, will know after the release of Suryavanshi
Let us know that ‘Suryavanshi’ made under Rohit Shetty’s direction was to be released on 24 March 2020 while Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83’ was to be released in theaters on 10 April 2020 but due to the lockdown caused by Corona virus, both these films were released. Could not be done. ‘Suryavanshi’ will see Katrina Kaif pairing with Akshay Kumar after a long time.
Rohit Shetty trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film Suryavanshi
.
Leave a Reply