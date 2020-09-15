Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Suryavanshi’ has been waiting for a long time. Recently, the government has given permission to open theaters since October 15, then it was believed that the film could be released on Diwali. But now the news is coming that the fans will have to wait for this film now. Reliance Entertainment CEO Shivashish Sarkar has confirmed on Thursday that the film will not be released on Diwali.

Sarkar said that he was very happy to be allowed to open theaters with an audience of 50%, but still cannot be fully confirmed whether the cinemas will be able to open properly after 15 October. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will soon issue guidelines regarding theaters. The government has said that it is not possible to release ‘Suryavanshi’ on Diwali.

He said, ‘One thing is clear that we are not going to release the film on Diwali. No further decision has been taken on this yet. It is not possible to release any film on Diwali right now. All theaters are not going to open from October 15 right now. Even if they open from November 1, how can you release any film in less time of 10 or 15 days? Shivashish said that nothing is clear yet when Akshay’s ‘Suryavanshi’ and Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ will be released. He said that the period between December and March is the best time to release these films.

Let us know that ‘Suryavanshi’ made under Rohit Shetty’s direction was to be released on 24 March 2020 while Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83’ was to be released in theaters on 10 April 2020 but due to the lockdown caused by Corona virus, both these films were released. Could not be done. ‘Suryavanshi’ will see Katrina Kaif pairing with Akshay Kumar after a long time.