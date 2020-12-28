Akshay Kumar is currently one of the highest-grossing actors in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar works continuously and does not take a single day break and as a result, 4-5 films of Akshay Kumar are released where an actor releases a film in a year. Many of Akshay Kumar’s films are to be released not only in 2021 but also in 2022. It is now learned that Akshay has increased his acting fees tremendously.

According to a report of ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Akshay Kumar has increased his fees wildly in the last few months. Previously Akshay Kumar had increased his fees from 99 crores to 108 crores which increased to Rs 117 crores. A source has told in this report that every producer wants to get Akshay Kumar, in view of his own demand, Akshay has increased the fees for every film released in 2022 to Rs 135 crore.

Actually every producer feels that taking Akshay Kumar in the film reduces the risk. A good film is made in a low budget, in which the chances of getting good returns are very high. The source calculated that the production cost of a film of Akshay together with his fees is Rs 190 crore. Whereas from satellite, digital, music rights and theaters, the film comfortably does business above Rs 200 crore. So the producer has little chance of loss in Akshay’s film.



By the way, it has also been heard that Akshay also gives special discount to his close friend Feroze Nadiadwala. In Feroze’s films, he charges 20% less. Akshay Kumar’s previous film ‘Laxmi’ was released. His next film ‘Suryavanshi’ is ready. Akshay has completed shooting for ‘Bell Bottom’. At present, Akshay has many films like ‘Atrangi Ray’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Mission Lion’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ which will be released in the coming 2 years.

