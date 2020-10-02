Bollywood player Akshay Kumar has recently finished shooting for his upcoming film Belbottom and is now back in India. Akshay has given this information by sharing a post on his social media account today i.e. on Friday. Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar has shared a picture on his Instagram account, in which he is seen posing with actress Vaani Kapoor. Also, a chartered plane is seen behind them. Sharing this picture, Akshay Kumar wrote the caption, ‘Mission of our film is complete. It was a long but successful schedule. We are very lucky that in the midst of the epidemic, we completed the shooting of our film Belbottom. Now it’s our turn to come back home.

Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar went to Scotland to shoot with the entire team of the film ‘Belbottom’. This is the first film Akshay has completed after the lockdown. Akshay finished the shooting of this film in just two months. When Akshay was asked about this, he said that- ‘This is the work of the whole team, not of any one. Everyone, from the actors of the film to every employee, has performed their responsibility well. Due to the epidemic, we chose different routes to work, which we had never thought of. But for this, a lot of care is needed.

With this, let us tell you that the film ‘Belbottom’ has been directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and this film will be released in theaters on April 2, 2021. Before that Akshay and Kiara Advani’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ will be released on November 9 on the OTT platform.