The entertainment industry has been booming since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. At the same time, this issue has become even bigger after the drug angle surfaced. Recently, Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MP Ravi Kishan (Ravi Kishan) raised his voice in the Lok Sabha regarding the drug case in Bollywood, after which Jaya Bachchan gave a befitting reply to him. Since that day, the debate in this issue has become bigger. In support of Ravi Kishan, Kangana Ranaut has already put her point in front of everyone and in such a situation, Bhojpuri artists are also coming forward to support Ravi. Now Bhojpuri cinema’s famous actress Akshara Singh has given a befitting reply to Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha, supporting Ravi Kishan.

I am very thankful brother @ravikishann That he talked about Bollywood and drugs in Parliament.

Talk a little about Bhojpuri film industry as well. For the past thirty years, the language and the art that has been orgy orchestrated in a whole generation, the poison of vulgarity has to be talked about. They are responsible. – Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 15, 2020

In fact, recently, Anubhav Sinha, director of the film ‘Thappad’, had said about Ravi Kishan- ‘I am very grateful to Ravi Kishan who talked about Bollywood and drugs in Parliament. But talk about Bhojpuri film industry as well. For the last 30 years, by dancing naked on the chest of art, the poison of obscenity has been expressed in the entire generation, that should also be talked about – they are responsible.

Now on this statement of experience, Bhojupri actress Akshara Singh has questioned that what happens in Bollywood if there is an orgy in the Bhojpuri industry? Let me tell you that recently, Akshara Singh has shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is saying that, ‘Ravi Kishan did not earn the name she has earned in Bhojpuri film industry by doing orgy. Anubhav Sinha, first look inside your Bollywood industry, after that point your finger at our industry. Everyone knows the truth of the Bollywood industry, whether it is a matter of suicide or even of drugs. If you do something good, but if we do it is dirty. See also this video of Akshara

People are liking this video of Akshara Singh on social media and are constantly giving their feedback on this video.