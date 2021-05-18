The head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, was asked to cancel the mandatory requirement for children to take a coronavirus test before traveling to the camps of the peninsula. With such an initiative he was approached by Opora Rossii; Izvestia has a letter from the organization.

It is noted that the road to the peninsula from distant regions takes several days, and therefore many children do not have the opportunity to follow the rules and get tested 72 hours before arrival.

In particular, from the Arkhangelsk region the train to Crimea takes 68 hours. In many cases, children, in fact, do not have the opportunity to get tested on time. Moreover, in sparsely populated areas there are often no laboratories at all, the letter says.

The requirement for children coming to health organizations to take PCR tests for coronavirus is a norm of regional legislation.

In other regions – leaders in children’s recreation, in particular, in Moscow, the Leningrad region and the Krasnodar Territory, there are no similar restrictions, the head of the Union of Organizers of Children’s Active Tourism Marina Gritsun told Izvestia.

Because of one test: Aksenov is asked to mark PCR for children arriving in Crimea