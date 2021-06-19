The head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, turned to his colleagues from the Russian regions with gratitude for the offered assistance in eliminating the consequences of flooding and heavy rainfall on the peninsula. He announced this on Saturday, June 19.

Nevertheless, he noted that at the moment the Republic has enough forces and means to restore the infrastructure of the region.

“My colleague governors are calling, thank you all very much, and they offer their help,” the head of the regional government shared on the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

Aksenov added that some entrepreneurs provide their equipment, and grocery chains provide residents of Crimea with water free of charge.

At the moment, power supply has been fully restored on the territory of the peninsula.

On the night of June 18, the monthly norm of precipitation fell in Crimea. As a result of bad weather in Yalta, as a result of the downpours in the city, 18 people were injured, one more person went missing, rescuers are looking for him.

Due to flooding, an emergency regime was introduced. The mayor of the city Yanina Pavlenko warned residents about a temporary cut off of the water supply.

The head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksenov stressed that the authorities of the peninsula will turn to the federal center for help to compensate for the damage to residents of flooded cities and regions.