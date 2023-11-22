Aksenov supported the decision of private clinics in Crimea to refuse abortions

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, supported the decision of private clinics in the republic to refuse to perform abortions, calling this initiative important. The politician wrote about this in Telegram.

He emphasized that commercial medical organizations on the peninsula came to the decision to exclude abortion from the list of services without the participation of the authorities. Aksenov could not say whether similar steps would be taken at the federal level. “My personal position: if there are no serious contraindications, then there is no need to have an abortion. In turn, we do not intend to ban abortions or limit personal freedoms in any way,” he said.

The head of Crimea considers it necessary to form a public position on the issue of abortion, as well as to work with doctors and patients of medical institutions, including through social advertising. “We need to show that abortion is unacceptable for moral reasons, that it is harmful to both the woman’s body and society,” Aksenov said.

Previously, all private clinics in Crimea voluntarily refused to perform abortions. As stated by the head of the regional Ministry of Health, Konstantin Skorupsky, the heads of commercial clinics were asked to remove the procedure from the list of services so that they could contribute to improving the demographic situation. On the same day, four out of five private clinics in the Kursk region refused licenses for abortions.

State Duma deputy Dmitry Gusev said that in the near future the lower house of parliament will consider a bill to exclude artificial abortion from the number of services provided by commercial medical organizations throughout Russia. He stressed that this issue is being discussed by parliamentarians of all factions.

However, the opinions of deputies regarding the ban on abortions in private clinics were divided. The head of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, Badma Bashankaev, said that instead it is necessary to strengthen efforts to support and protect women planning to become mothers. To do this, it is necessary to increase benefits, as well as build children’s hospitals and develop perinatal centers. “This way people will understand and feel cared for children. Not only [в Международный день защиты детей] June 1,” he said.

In turn, gynecologist Lyubov Erofeeva, in an interview with Lenta.ru, explained that the vast majority of abortions are performed by women who have already become mothers and have one, two or more children. According to the specialist, a woman who needs to terminate her pregnancy is usually in a desperate situation. Therefore, bans that complicate access to this procedure on legal grounds may lead to an increase in the number of criminal abortions.