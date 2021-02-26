The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, on Friday, February 26, on the air of the Russia 24 channel, said that payments for utilities for real estate on the peninsula of the wife of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky are made regularly.

“I can say that the wife of Mr. Zelensky is still the owner of property on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, there are no debts on utility bills, which means he pays everything to the invaders in quotes actively, calmly. Nothing bothers you, well, he keeps (real estate) in case you have to ask for political asylum from us, ”Aksenov said.

When asked by a journalist whether the wife of the Ukrainian leader and himself have an advantage in obtaining Russian citizenship as owners of real estate in Crimea, the head of the republic said that it was unlikely.

“Only if you turn to Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin – Ed.). He can apply, yes, ”he clarified.

During the presidential campaign in Ukraine in 2019, the press service of Zelensky’s headquarters reported that his wife Elena bought real estate in Crimea in accordance with Ukrainian law in April 2013 before the peninsula was returned to Russia. It is noted that after the purchase, all mandatory taxes and fees were paid, and the apartment was officially declared by Zelensky. This is an apartment in the village of Livadia in the Yalta region on the southern coast of Crimea. The headquarters noted that the Zelensky family intends to use this property “only after the mandatory return of Crimea to Ukraine.”

Earlier on the same day, Zelenskiy recorded a video message to Russia, calling for the “return” of Crimea to Ukraine, writes “Gazeta.ru“. “Crimea was the heart of Ukraine. Sunny, kind, bright. Seven years ago, our heart was ripped out, ”the head of state said.

As the Senator of the Federation Council from the peninsula Sergey Tsekov commented, Crimea has always been not the heart of Ukraine, but an “alien organ”.

Crimea became part of Russia following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol were in favor of joining. The procedure was carried out in strict accordance with international law. However, Kiev still considers the peninsula to be its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow argued that the issue of the subject’s ownership was closed forever.