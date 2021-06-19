Heavy rainfall in Crimea is a natural disaster. This was announced on Saturday, June 19, by the head of the republic, Sergei Aksenov.

He noted that such an abundant amount of precipitation in the territory of Yalta did not fall over the past hundred years of observation, and on the territory of Kerch – over the past 56 years.

“First of all, this is a natural disaster, no doubt about it. Old-timers in Yalta never remember such cases, and in Kerch they remember 2002, the flood, but it was not so strong, “- shared the head of the regional leadership on the YouTube channel” Soloviev LIVE “.

Aksenov pointed out that at the moment all services are involved in eliminating the consequences of heavy downpours and flooding, and also emphasized the importance of directly addressing the problem, providing assistance to individual affected residents of the peninsula, and not determining the causes of the disaster.

On the night of June 18, the monthly norm of precipitation fell in Crimea. As a result of bad weather in Yalta, as a result of the downpours, 18 people were injured, another person went missing, rescuers are looking for him.

Due to flooding, an emergency regime was introduced. The mayor of the city Yanina Pavlenko warned residents about a temporary cut off of the water supply. At the moment, power supply has been fully restored on the territory of the peninsula.

The head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksenov stressed that the authorities of the peninsula will turn to the federal center for help to compensate for the damage to residents of flooded cities and regions.