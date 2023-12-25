Head of Crimea Aksenov: an enemy attack was carried out in the Feodosia region

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that an enemy attack was carried out in the Feodosia area. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

It is specified that the port area is cordoned off. At the moment, the detonation has stopped and the fire has been localized, the official emphasized. There are specialized services on site.

Aksenov noted that he “keeps the situation under personal control.” He also urged residents to remain calm and trust only official information.

The explosions over Feodosia became known on the morning of December 26. Residents said that several pops were heard in the port area, after which traces of smoke appeared in the sky. Also, vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked.