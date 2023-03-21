In the area of ​​​​the Crimean Dzhankoy, an air defense system (air defense) worked. This was announced by the head of the Crimea Sergey Aksyonov on Monday, March 20.

According to preliminary data, the wreckage damaged the household and the store. The consequences of the incident are being assessed, after which decisions on compensation will be made. Telegram channel heads of the region.

The mayor of the city, Igor Ivin, said that it was the arrival of drones, as a result of which several objects were damaged and a grocery store caught fire.

“A private house on Yuzhnaya Street, there is destruction, but people were not injured. In the city center, next to the seventh school, a grocery store fire. There is damage to power grids, no more, ”the Telegram channel reports Ivin’s words. “Crimea 24”.

He added that the 33-year-old man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, nothing threatens his life and health.

Earlier, on March 1, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the prevention of an attempt by Kiev to carry out a massive drone attack on Crimean facilities.

On March 14, an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fell into the Black Sea west of Crimea. According to the initial statement of the US European Command (USEUCOM), the Russian Su-27 fighter allegedly hit the propeller of the drone during interception, after which it itself fell in the international waters of the Black Sea.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation assured that the aircraft did not use on-board weapons and did not come into contact with the drone.