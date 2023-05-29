Aksener added, in statements from Ankara, that the results showed that there is a big lesson that Erdogan needs to learn, noting that she hopes that Erdogan will be the president of all Turks.

On Sunday, the head of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Commission, Ahmed Yanar, announced Erdogan’s victory in the run-off, with 52.14 percent of the vote.

Yanar said that after 99.43 percent of the ballot boxes were counted, Erdogan’s rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, got 47.86 percent.

He added that with a difference of more than two million votes between the two candidates, the rest of the votes that have not yet been counted will not change anything in the result.

Erdogan was the favorite to win a new five-year term in the second round of the elections, after he was close to winning the first round on May 14.

In the first round, Kilicdaroglu won 44.9 percent of the vote, compared to 49.5 percent for Erdogan.