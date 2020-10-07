Highlights: Rahul Gandhi being trolled on the statement ‘If our government were there, we would have thrown China out in 15 minutes’

Aksai Chin has started trending on Twitter after Rahul’s statement, users are asking when China captured Aksai Chin

BJP is also angry at PM Modi for being cowardly, Amit Malviya attacked Nehru-Gandhi family

new Delhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been continuously attacking the Modi government on the issue of tensions with China in East Ladakh (India-China tension at Ladakh). Since the beginning of the tension in May, he has been accusing China of occupying India’s land. Now, he has described PM Modi as a ‘coward’, claiming that if he had a government (Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi), it would not have taken 15 minutes to lift and throw China. After his claim, Aksai Chin has started trending on social media especially Twitter and Rahul Gandhi is being trolled. BJP has also attacked him. Users are asking that China had annexed Aksai Chin under whose government. Please tell that Aksai Chin is part of Jammu and Kashmir but it is under illegal occupation of China. Dragon was illegally captured by Jawaharlal Nehru as Prime Minister.

A user took a dig at Rahul by citing the famous statement made by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru after India’s defeat in the 1962 war, in which the then PM said that a straw of grass does not grow in Aksai Chin. Users wrote, ‘There does not even grow a straw of grass’ – the world’s best Prime Minister. On that statement of Pandit Nehru, the then MP Mahavir Tyagi had shown his bald head in the Parliament asking if the straw is not even here, should I cut it off or give it to someone else.

It would not have taken 15 minutes if our government had taken China out and thrown it: Rahul Gandhi

What did Rahul Gandhi say

In fact, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday while addressing a farmers rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana, had described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a coward. He had said, ‘I guarantee you when we had a government, China did not have enough power to put even a step in our country. Today there is only one country in the whole world in which the army of another country came. Took 1200 square kilometers and the cowardly Prime Minister says that no one has taken the land of this country. There is only one country in the whole world whose land has been grabbed, that is Hindustan, ‘he added,’ … I am telling you that our government would not have picked up and thrown China out … It would have taken 15 minutes. ‘

Amit Malviya, chief of the BJP IT cell, called the Gandhi-Nehru family a coward, dictator and corrupt when PM was described as coward. Malviya tweeted, “So Karan Nehru’s great-grandson, dictator Indira’s grandson, Luzer Rajiv and son of the corrupt Sonia.”

Well-known senior journalist Tavleen Singh has also termed Rahul Gandhi’s statement as childish. He tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi continues to behave like an immature school child.”

Writer Shefali Vaidya questioned, ‘Really, the first thing was who was responsible for Aksai Chin? Does Rahul Gandhi feel that everyone in this country is a false idiot just like him?

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Modi government over the Chinese encroachment in East Ladakh. However, the Modi government has been denying that Chinese soldiers are in Indian territory.

The BJP has also retaliated on their attacks and reminds them of Aksai Chin. In June, when Rahul Gandhi accused China of occupying Indian land, the BJP MP from Ladakh retaliated and said that yes, China has occupied our land. During the Congress rule in 1962, 37,244 sq km Aksai Chin. Apart from this, during the Congress-led UPA government, China occupied India’s land.