With the success achieved by the new work, Akram Hosni spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about “Maktoob Alia”, saying that “it is not easy to judge him and his position from the competition now.”

Hosni said: “All the work team worked very hard to present something different and judge in the end to the audience. I personally love Ahmed Makki very much, Amr Wahba and Shaima Seif, and I wish everyone success and success,” and they are the heroes of other competing businesses.

And he continued, “We decided not to start filming unless the work was completed in all its details, so we started preparing with scriptwriter Ehab Blebel and his workshop since last September. While filming, we knew all the details until the end“.

Criticisms of “Men of the House”

Hosni returns to Ramadan drama after last year’s absence, following the criticism leveled at his series “Men of the House” with Ahmed Fahmy, Bayoumi and Fouad in Ramadan 2020.

Commenting on this, he said: “The series had to take more time in preparation, but for circumstances that did not happen, and this was the reason for the audience’s great dissatisfaction with it, especially since it always awaits the best.“.

The artist, whose character “Abu Hafida” was the beginning of his success in 2008, pointed out: “The problem that we faced in previous times was that we were entering the month of Ramadan and we did not know the details of the end of the series, because we are working (on the air) so that you do not have time for anything at that time. I am against the idea (I don’t know where to go) who loves to work” As he says.



The artist, who presented his first acting role in “Nouna Al-Mazunha” in 2011 when he appeared as “Abu Hafeza,” noted: “I never interfere in the selection of artists, but my work with Karim Abu Zekri taught me that everything goes by democracy, he is the one who asks us to nominate names and we agree In the end, we are used to him that the decision is not made individually, and this is a point that counts for him as a product“.

In his new series, Hosni presents the character of “Jaljal”, a music teacher from a middle family, who is dissatisfied with his condition and resentful of the life he lives, and through the events paradoxes appear that transform him into a completely different person.

On the other hand, Hosni presented in his new series a number of songs that achieved great success on social networking sites, and about this he said: “I have 3 songs, including two of my words and melodies, and one of my words and composed by Ahmed Waheed King and Karim Ashour, and a fourth song, which is the titers.” Each song has its own circumstances, and some are ready in 2 or 3 hours depending on the mood“.

And the artist, who presented in 2014 his comedy program, “May God bless your evening”: “I love writing songs that are shown in serials during filming. From the heroines of the series“.

Close cooperation

It is expected that the song Gathering Hosni will be presented by the artist Mohamed Mounir soon, along with another lyrical work about which he said: “I was with Hamid Al-Shaeri and Hisham Abbas, and I heard them one of my songs, and they liked it and asked for it to be implemented after the end of the month of Ramadan.“.

And about writing and composing for a number of artists, the comedian confirmed in his speech to “Sky News Arabia”: “The idea began to present a song within my work because it serves the drama, and I see it as a tool that can be used to be the reason for distinguishing from others.”

He continued, “After my song with Haifa Wehbe, which was produced by me, a large number of artists asked me to write songs and compose them for them, but the problem is that I do not write deliberately, so when an idea comes, I implement it.”

I am not a lyricist

In response to singers wanting him to give them lyrics or melodies for songs, he said, “I used to tell anyone that I had many words and melodies ready, and whoever wanted any of them I would give them to him, but I don’t want to insult that because it’s not my job. I’m basically an actor. The poet Singing requires a lot of effort, energy, focus and dedication, and this is not suitable for me.”

He also spoke about his opinion on the electronic platforms on which many artworks are displayed, as he considered that “it opens new doors for artists. We present more works without being obligated to a number of episodes or specific timings. The most important thing is that the audience sees you and is happy.”

Hosni continued: “In the works that are devoted to displaying on platforms, you do not need much preparation, as happens in the month of Ramadan. The platforms added a lot to the profession and did not take away from television.”

And about his newness in the cinema, he said: “We filmed part of (Customer Zero) and we will continue filming after Eid, and there is (The Bank of Luck, Part Two), and there are also two ideas that were presented to me, but I need some time before making a decision.”