



It is not being simple for Akor Adams The beginning of its stage in the Seville FC. The Nigerian striker arrived at the Nervión entity in the final stretch of the winter signing market but has barely had time to participate in the Sevillista team. This Thursday is a month of the moment in which its injury was announced over the course of Sevilla.

Akor Adams suffered a Muscle injury in a session that took place apocosus of Barcelona’s visit to the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. The 25 -year -old striker had come from Montpellier, debuted Officially with Sevilla on February 1 in the last minutes of the match at home against Getafe. A few days later, in the course of a training, he suffered a myotondinous lesion of the anterior rectum.

The recovery process for Akor Adams began. The progression continues, as can be verified through the images published by Sevilla through social networks. In the video you can see the striker making Balloon exercises In the grass.

Just on Tuesday it was known that the striker, for the first time in his career, was in the Prelist of the Nigeria National Team for the meetings of this March.